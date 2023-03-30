DA case: Ex-MLA quizzed for 4 hrs

Ludhiana, March 29
The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, today questioned former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid for four hours. He was summoned by the Vigilance in connection with the ongoing probe into the disproportionate assets (DA) case.
Notably, the Ludhiana police have recently launched an investigation against the former Congress MLA on the suspicion of garnering wealth more than his income.
The Vigilance has also prepared a list of his properties and businesses. Even measurement of the properties was also recently conducted by the technical wing of the Vigilance from the VB headquarters, Chandigarh.
Sources said today, senior Vigilance officials grilled Vaid and asked him about the source of income.
The former MLA was also told to justify the source of income with which he garnered huge properties and also set up big businesses, they said
Now, Vaid has again been summoned on April 6 and he was told by the Vigilance Bureau to bring some more documents pertaining to the probe.
