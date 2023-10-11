'Daan Utsav' collection drive concluded

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

Municipal Corporation (MC) and City Needs NGO have culminated the collection drive under the ‘Daan Utsav’ on Tuesday. MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Maneet Dewan from City Needs stated that residents have given overwhelming response.

Donated items would now be distributed among needy persons who have been identified in the past. Sekhon stated that the drive commenced under the name ‘Daan Utsav’ on October 6 and culminated on Tuesday.