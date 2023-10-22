Daan Utsav: Distribution drive organised

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 21

A 'distribution drive' under the 'Daan Utsav' was organised at the Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal road, on Saturday.

The 'Daan Utsav' was organised by the Municipal Corporation in association with an NGO, City Needs, wherein residents across the city stepped forward to donate used/old items/clothes for the needy.

As many as 23 collection centres were established in the city and a major collection/donation drive was organised under the programme from October 6 to 10.

MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Maneet Dewan from City Needs stated that the 'Daan Utsav' received an overwhelming response as residents, NGOs and industrial organisations donated over 50,000 clothes, 3,000 toys, 2,000 shoes, 1,200 beddings, 800 utensils, 2,000 appliances, grocery, e-waste, etc. Washing machines, used phones, laptops, LED screens, etc, were donated by the residents, they said.

DC Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that the donated items would be distributed among the needy persons through different NGOs. They further appealed to the residents to continue the practice of donating used/old items for the needy persons, adding the administration will organise more such events in the future.

During the distribution drive organised on Saturday, a number of stalls were also put up by different NGOs, students and self-help groups wherein they promoted the concept of ‘RRR’, encouraging the visitors to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle used/old items.