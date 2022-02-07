Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

After almost a month, positive cases in Ludhiana district have gone below the 100 mark. It was last on January 3 that 56 persons had tested positive. As many as 94 persons tested positive for Covid while two patients lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,09,141 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,242 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 96.82 per cent. Today, there were 1,231 active cases in the district and 1,103 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 218 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 128 patients belong to Ludhiana district while 90 are from other districts. Today, 11 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, 32,13,320 samples have been taken, of which 30,89,675 were found negative.

Samples of 5,948 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.