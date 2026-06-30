The body of a daily wager was found at Kular village in Jagraon town of Ludhiana on Monday morning. The body was lying in the fields near a tube well room.

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After receiving information, officials from the Chowkiman police station rushed to the spot and began a probe. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was murdered after a dispute over the sale of a bicycle.

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The deceased has been identified as Baijnath Yadav (50), a resident of Lakshmipur Bilahi village in Bihar. For the past 22 years, he had been working as a labourer on Pradeep Singh’s farm in Kular village.

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According to police, the suspect, Chaklesh Yadav, is also a native of the Bilahi village in Bihar. Some time ago, Chaklesh sold Baijnath’s bicycle, leading to a dispute between the two. Late on Sunday night, the dispute escalated and the suspect attacked Baijnath with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the farm owner found the body and informed the police.

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As per residents, the suspect and the victim were working as labourers in Kular village for a long time. They suspected that Chaklesh was an alcoholic and he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

The police sent the body for autopsy. Police officials said a thorough investigation was on in the murder case.