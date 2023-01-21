Dairies warned not to dump cow dung in sewers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

With many scattered dairy units still dumping cow dung and other dairy waste in sewer lines, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has issued the warning to the dairy owners directing them to stop the illegal practice or face action.

The dairy owners have been directed to stop dumping waste in the MC sewer lines within 15 days or their sewer connections will be snapped, units sealed and cattle lifted from the site.

As per MC officials, there are over 150 scattered dairy units in the city and notices have already been served on owners in the past.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the owners were directed to make the required arrangements to deal with cow dung and other dairy waste inside their units only and the waste should not be dumped in the MC sewer lines.