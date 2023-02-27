Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 26

A dairy owner and his servant was hacked to death late night at Bulara village. The bodies of victims were found at separate places on the dairy premises. Throats of both were slit with a sharp weapon.

The deceased have been identified as dairy owner Jot Ram (75) and his servant Bhagwant Singh (65). The deceased’s family suspected the role of another servant Girdhari Lal behind the murder who was employed by Ram six months back.

After the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and started a probe.

Jot Ram’s son Tarsem suspected the role of second servant Girdharilal who reportedly left the place in the wee hours today. The suspect’s movement has been captured in a CCTV footage. The motive of the murder was still not clear.

Sources said servant Bhagwant had been working in the dairy for the past over 15 years.

Parminder Singh, Bhagwant’s son, said his father had no enmity with anyone and it was yet not clear why he was hacked to death.

ACP Vaibhav Sehgal said since the family suspected the role of another servant, who went missing after the incident, police parties were conducting raids to trace him. Some cash was also missing.

“Our prime suspect is the another servant. CCTV cameras are being scanned to get further clues,” added ACP Sehgal.

Sadar SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh said a case of murder was registered against the servant of the deceased dairy owner, Girdharilal, and manhunt was launched to nab him.