Dairy owners told not to dump cow dung into Buddha Dariya, sewer lines

The long-standing problem of cow dung and wastewater spilling on to lanes and main road of the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex came under scrutiny on Monday, with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar holding a review meeting with dairy owners and officials of various departments.

The three-hour meeting, held at the MC’s Zone-B office near Shingar Cinema, focused on preventing the dumping of cow dung into the Buddha Dariya and sewer lines and ensuring its regular lifting from the dairy complex.

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The dairy owners were directed to hand over cow dung generated at their dairies to the contractor engaged by the MC for lifting waste from the dairy complexes. The contractor, in turn, was directed to make adequate arrangements, including carts, for regular lifting so that dung did not accumulate in streets or find its way into sewer lines and the dariya.

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The meeting was attended by officials of the MC, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Sewerage Board, besides dairy owners and other stakeholders.

The authorities said the dumping of cow dung into the sewer lines was affecting the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and also contributing to pollution in the dariya.

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The MC assured that teams would clear the accumulated cow dung and waste from the dairy complex within the next three days. The dairy owners were warned that strict action would be taken if anyone was subsequently found dumping cow dung in the streets, sewer lines or the dariya.

The officials also directed that work on the proposed biogas plants at the Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes be expedited.

Meanwhile, the meeting was followed by a protest by residents and area councillor Arun Sharma of Dhoka Mohalla outside the MC’s Zone-B office. The protesters urged Seechewal to visit their locality and take note of the drainage problem being faced by residents.

Residents alleged that wastewater from their locality was flowing back towards the area and sought intervention for a permanent solution.

Seechewal told the residents that the issue had persisted for a long time and assured them that efforts would be made to address it.

The authorities have now set a three-day deadline for clearing the accumulated waste while regular lifting of cow dung and the proposed biogas projects are expected to address the problem on a long-term basis.