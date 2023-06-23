Dairy worker dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A dairy worker reportedly hanged himself to death in the dairy complex on the Hambran road here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Yadav (39) of Uttar Pradesh. After milking the cattle in the wee hours of Thursday, he hanged himself from the grills of stairs. SHO PAU Sub-Inspector Rajinderpal said no suicide note was recovered. The police have initiated inquest proceedings.