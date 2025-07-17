DT
Home / Ludhiana / Dalit activists protest against Cong leaders, demand apology

Dalit activists protest against Cong leaders, demand apology

Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:06 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Protestors burn an effigy of Junior Henry in Malaudh.
Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for the welfare of the scheduled castes organised a protest against Congress leader and MLA Junior Henry for allegedly making derogatory remarks against AAP legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura during the Vidhan Sabha session on Tuesday.

Besides organising protest rallies and marches across the Payal Assembly constituency the protestors burnt effigies of Henry.

Speakers alleged that the Congress leaders had no respect for Dalits as even their Leader in Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, had insulted them by calling them “material” and making a mockery of them through his jokes in the session.

Protestors said that in a democracy, all, including elected representatives, must be treated with respect and derogatory language on a constitutional platform like the Vidhan Sabha must not be tolerated.

They demanded that Henry and Bajwa apologise to the Sikh community and MLA Giaspura.

