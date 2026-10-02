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Home / Ludhiana / Damaged boundary wall puts students at risk at Khaira Bet govt primary school

Damaged boundary wall puts students at risk at Khaira Bet govt primary school

Damaged during heavy rain over three months ago, wall remains unrepaired

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The damaged wall of Government Primary Smart School, Khaira Bet, has not been repaired despite repeated appeals to the higher authorities, says a teacher.
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Government Primary Smart School at Khaira Bet in Ludhiana might be upgraded as a ‘smart school’ but its badly damaged boundary wall has remained unrepaired for over three months, leaving around 75 students exposed to serious safety risk.

The boundary wall was damaged during heavy rain around three months ago but despite repeated reminders to the higher authorities, no repair work has been carried out so far, a school teacher said while requesting anonymity. The completely damaged wall has left the school premises vulnerable, with school equipment and students also facing a safety concern.

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What makes the situation more worrying is the location of the school. A link road runs close to the premises and is used by a large number of commuters and vehicles every day. With the boundary wall no longer providing proper protection, teachers fear that the open and damaged portion could pose a risk to children, particularly during school hours.

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“About three months ago, the boundary wall was damaged during heavy rain. We have repeatedly informed and reminded the higher authorities but it has still not been repaired,” the teacher said.

Facing financial crunch too

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The school is also facing a financial crunch over mid-day meals, with workers claiming that funds for the meals have not been released for the past three months. Some mid-day meal workers also said their salaries had not been paid for the same period.

According to the workers, they have been managing the meals by purchasing food items on credit from a nearby grocery shop. With limited resources, students are reportedly being served largely dal-chawal on a regular basis.

The workers said they had been continuing the work despite the delay in payments and the lack of funds for procuring food material.

The twin problems, a damaged boundary wall and shortage of funds for mid-day meals, have raised questions over the basic facilities being provided at a government primary school catering to young children.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said he would direct the District Education Officer to prepare an estimate for the repair and construction of the boundary wall.

“I will direct the District Education Officer to prepare an estimate and get the boundary wall constructed for the safety of the school and students,” he said.

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