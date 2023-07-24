Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 23

The Circuit House Road and various stretches of Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana have fallen into disrepair following the installation of water pipes as part of a Smart City Mission project. Internal streets in residential areas located near the Circuit House are also affected due to the same. Deterioration of these roads poses a significant risk of accidents to commuters. But the civic body has yet to take necessary action to address the problem.

Jaswinder Singh, a resident, expressed concerns about the condition of Circuit House Road, which has deteriorated since the installation of water supply pipes. Though attempts were made to fill up the trenches with soil and gravel, it appears that proper soil compaction was not carried out. Consequently, the road’s excavated portions remain uneven and damaged. “No concrete measures have been taken to repair the damaged areas on the road, leading to inconveniences for the public,” he said.

The residents of Sarabha Nagar had been facing similar issues as the excavated road portions after the water pipe installation were not adequately repaired before the rainy season. It has resulted in difficulties for people while commuting through the damaged sections. A Sarabha Nagar resident emphasised that the responsibility for timely road repairs after the installation of water pipes lies with the civic body. During rainy days, the situation worsens, causing further inconvenience. The residents demand that the government should direct the civic body to expedite the repair of these damaged stretches without any further delay.

An official of MC’s B&R branch said the water supply pipeline project was being looked after by MC’s O&M branch. Civic body’s Superintending Engineer (O&M) Ravinder Garg could not be contacted for comments.

Direct MC to expedite repair work, govt urged

