Damaged Pakhowal Road portions yet to be repaired

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 15

Potholed stretches, along the under-construction ROB and RUBs project sites, on Pakhowal Road (under the MC’s jurisdiction) have left commuters to face inconvenience. Loose stones on the broken road portions of the road pose threat of mishaps but the civic body is yet to ensure safety of the motorists.

Potholes on the Hero Bakery Chowk-HDFC stretch, near Dr Vishwanath Sood’s clinic to Hero Bakery Chowk stretch, a portion near Canal Bridge and other points on Pakhowal Road are yet to be repaired. Shopkeepers near the railway crossing are also demanding that the damaged stretch outside their shops must be recarpeted so that the commuters do not face any inconvenience.

Besides, potholes near Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, have also not been repaired so far. The civic body had earlier opened both sides of the newly constructed RUB that links Pakhowal Road and Ishmeet Singh Road with Sarabha Nagar.

Notably, the ROB & RUBs project under the Smart City Mission has already missed its completion deadline. Flying plumes of dust have increased the woes of commuters on the damaged stretches of Pakhowal Road.

A resident, Satinderpal Singh, said: “If the ROB/RUB project work is underway, it is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation to ensure the repair of broken stretches so that the public do not face any inconvenience. The stretches were not repaired before the rainy season. Now, more portions have got damaged. Instead of leaving the commuters to suffer, road safety should be ensured on a priority basis.”

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, president of the Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, said: “The contractor, who is handling the ROB and RUBs project, is responsible to ensure repair of damaged stretches along the project site. Commuters should not be left to suffer. The civic body must direct the contractor concerned to ensure repair of the dilapidated parts of the road at the earliest.”

MC Executive Engineer (B&R) Balwinder Singh said the damaged portions would be repaired. MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the contractor concerned had already been directed to ensure the repair of the potholes. However, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi could not be contacted for comments.

Jawahar Nagar market roads also in poor state

A few roads of the Jawahar Nagar market riddled with potholes are also crying for attention. Residents demand these roads must be recarpeted at the earliest. An official of the MC’s B&R branch said the work order was earlier issued to the contractor concerned to recarpet the roads. “The work has got delayed due to shortage of material,” he said.

Contractor told to fix potholes: Official

