Damaged road gullies spark safety fears in Ludhiana, residents seek repairs

Damaged road gullies at several locations in Ludhiana have become a safety concern for commuters and residents. Damaged grills and open pits near Guru Nanak Stadium and on Club Road and near Bhadaur House pose a risk to motorists, particularly during night hours when the openings are difficult to spot.

The road gullies, meant to drain rainwater from roads, have been damaged at several points, leaving dangerous gaps on the road surface. Commuters passing through these stretches face the risk of accidents while two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable to losing their balance if they fail to notice the openings in time.

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The condition of the road gullies has raised questions about the maintenance of the civic infrastructure in the city. Residents said such damaged structures could lead to serious accidents if the Municipal Corporation failed to repair them in time. They said the situation becomes more dangerous during the night hours.

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Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of the Club Road area, said the damaged road gullies were a cause for concern for people using the road daily.

“The damaged grills and open gaps on the road can cause accidents, especially at night. A commuter may not notice an opening in time and could fall or lose control of the vehicle. The Municipal Corporation should inspect such spots and get damaged structures repaired without delay,” he said.

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Another resident, Krishan Kumar, from the area, said the civic body should not wait for an accident to occur before taking action.

“The road gullies are meant to ensure proper drainage but their damaged condition has made them a hazard. People travelling on two-wheelers are at greater risk. The authorities should replace the damaged grills and ensure that all open gullies are properly covered,” he said.

Residents urge civic body to Conduct survey

The residents have urged the corporation to conduct a survey of damaged road gullies across the city and take up repairs on a priority basis. They said regular inspections and timely maintenance could prevent accidents and ensure the safety of commuters.

Meanwhile, SE Sham Lal Gupta said: “I will direct the officials concerned to repair the road gullies as soon as possible so that people do not face any trouble.”