Damaged roads, broken grills, poor street lighting trouble Dugri residents

Residents of Dugri Phases 1 and 2 have raised concerns over damaged roads, deep potholes and other civic issues, saying the deteriorating infrastructure has made commuting difficult and increased the risk of accidents.

Several stretches were dug up for civic works and though the work has been completed at many locations, residents alleged that the roads had not been restored properly. The condition of the main Dugri Road has added to their concerns, with broken road grills and uneven stretches posing a safety hazard to motorists.

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Residents said the problem becomes more acute during night hours as streetlights remain non-functional at several locations. Poor illumination, coupled with potholes and damaged road surfaces, makes it difficult for motorists to spot obstacles in time.

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“Accidents have become a regular occurrence due to the damaged roads and poor lighting. People have to drive cautiously even on familiar roads, as deep potholes can appear in front of them,” said Sanjeev Sharma, a resident.

Another resident, Kiran, said the condition of the roads had caused inconvenience to families staying in the area. “It is a densely populated residential locality with heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. The authorities need to repair the roads and ensure streetlights are functional, particularly before winter,” she said.

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Residents also highlighted another issue on Dugri Road, where several abandoned and unused vehicles have been parked along the road and service lane outside the Dugri police station. They said these vehicles occupy valuable road space and become a major obstruction, especially during peak evening hours.

The indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the main road and service lane has led to traffic bottlenecks, forcing motorists to navigate through narrow gaps and increasing the likelihood of minor accidents, the residents said.

With winter approaching, residents have urged the authorities to expedite pending road repairs, replace damaged grills and restore street lighting to make the area safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

Superintending Engineer Harkiranpal Singh said: “I will direct the officials concerned to address the issue on a priority basis. The damaged roads will be repaired soon as tenders have already been floated.”