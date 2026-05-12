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Home / Ludhiana / Dance of democracy at govt schools in Ludhiana as Bal Sansad polls start

Dance of democracy at govt schools in Ludhiana as Bal Sansad polls start

Elections started after two days of intensive teacher training sessions

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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A student candidate and his supporters during canvassing in a classroom at a government school in Ludhiana.
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In a vibrant display of democratic spirit, government schools across the district have commenced the election process for Bal Sansad, or student parliament.

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The elections started after two days of intensive teacher training sessions organised by the district administration.

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The training sessions were aimed at equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools to effectively implement the Bal Sansad initiative at the grassroots.

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Taking inspiration from the training, schools have wasted no time in starting the election process with great enthusiasm. Students are participating in campaigning, preparing creative party symbols and presenting their manifestos before their fellow students — mirroring the real-world democratic process.

At PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, student candidates formed parties with distinct symbols, including pen, school bag, geometry box and book. They are canvassing within the school premises. Classroom presentations, rallies and symbol-based campaigning have brought the school environment alive.

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The Bal Sansad initiative was designed to nurture leadership qualities among students, build problem-solving capacities, inculcate civic sense and democratic values and empower the kids to raise issues related to their schools and communities.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said Bal Sansad was a powerful platform for grooming the next generation of responsible and informed citizens.

On the rollout of the initiative, Ambar Bandopadhyay, head, Governance Cell, said the long-term vision was to create a hands-on learning environment where students don’t just read about democracy, but live it, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility toward their educational institutions.

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