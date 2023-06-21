Dangling cables endanger lives in New Chander Nagar

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 20

The presence of high-tension electric cables passing very close to houses and shops in New Chander Nagar of Ludhiana poses a grave risk to motorists and pedestrians. Due to the low height of such cables, residents often advise school buses and trucks to avoid using the route. The situation is prompting residents and shopkeepers to appeal to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and state government for early resolution of the issue.

A businessman, Gulshan Kumar, highlighted the unfortunate incidents of three persons, including a child, who lost their lives due to electrocution caused by coming into contact with high-tension cables in their locality in the past.

Kumar said they have now brought the matter to the attention of Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, who assured them that necessary actions will be taken to resolve the issue. He said, “We also urge the PSPCL to increase the height of these cables by installing monopole transmission towers as a precautionary measure.”

Expressing their concern, another trader said, “Near my shop, there is an electric cable of high voltage passing just 9-10 ft above the road. It appears to be getting loose now. We consistently advise school bus and truck drivers to avoid using this road. We want to make an appeal to the PSPCL must pay immediate attention to this matter and takes it seriously in order to resolve the problem.”

The residents have expressed that they previously brought up the matter to the former elected representatives, but their concerns were not resolved. Now, they want AAP Government must take steps to relocate the electricity towers that are currently positioned in the middle of the roads to safer locations. The presence of these towers in the middle of roads increases the risk of accidents.

Jasdeep Singh, a resident, stated, “The presence of high-tension cables and transmission towers in the middle of roads has become a major inconvenience in the area. We urge the government to take decisive actions to relocate these cables and towers away from the vicinity.” PSPCL Superintending Engineer Anil Sharma said he will look into the matter and necessary steps will be taken.