Dangling wires, damaged meter boxes pose threat to Shahi Mohalla residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 31

Residents of Shahi Mohalla near Damoria Bridge are living in fear due to the dangling electricity wires with exposed connections. They have sought the replacement of damaged electricity meter cabinets and fixing of these tangled web of wires at the earliest.

According to the residents, the electricity meters in the area were haphazardly installed at one location, disregarding their safety. Some electricity meters with exposed connections were installed at a low height from the road level, increasing the risk of electrocution, especially during the monsoon, they added.

Monsoon increases risk of electrocution The improper installation of electricity meters, both inside and outside boxes, is a serious cause for concern. Live wires are touching boxes, posing the risk of electrocution. Also, rain during the monsoon has further increased the possibilities of the leakage of current and potential accidents. —Sagar Lakshya, Advocate and local resident

Naked joints of electricity wires at Shahi Mohalla. Inderjeet Verme

The Shahi Mohalla Welfare Society had previously written to the Chairman of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), informing the authorities about the issue of exposed wires and damaged electricity meter boxes. “Despite the concerns raised, the PSPCL is yet to take any remedial action in the matter,” the residents said.

Advocate Sagar Lakshya, a resident of Shahi Mohalla, said that the improper installation of electricity meters, both inside and outside boxes, was a serious cause for concern. Live wires are touching the boxes, posing the risk of electrocution for the residents.

“Also, the entangled web of electricity wires has exacerbated the problems during the rainy season, increasing the likelihood of the leakage of current and potential accidents,” said the advocate.

The residents urged the state government to instruct the PSPCL to ensure the proper installation of power supply wires and electricity meters to avert mishaps.

A group of residents, including women, emphasised that the department concerned should install the electricity meters in an appropriate manner. “We proposed to the department that the electricity meters enclosed in boxes should be positioned outside each house. Additionally, we also recommended installing small cabinets securely at the end of both sides of every street, each containing four meters,” said another resident.

The residents said exposed electricity joints should be adequately covered and the issue of dangling wires needed to be addressed on priority. Also, the wires should be installed at a safe height to avoid contact with pedestrians or vehicles.

PSPCL Superintending Engineer Anil Sharma said he would look into the matter and required measures would be taken accordingly.