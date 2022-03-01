Dangon Club win football tourney

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 27

The Dangon Football Club emerged winners while Pallah Aluna Soccer Club finished as runner-up in the 10th One Village Football Tournament organised by the Ahmedgarh Sports Club and Welfare Society at MGMN Senior Secondary School here on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the three-day tournament, held in the memory of Sukhchain Singh Sekhon, was inaugurated by assistant general manager of Shryans Industries Limited Arshia Oswal and Jatinder Sharma Happy chaired the inaugural session.

Municipal council president Vikas Tandon, former president Ravinder Puri, Sanjiv Raja, Arun Goyal vice-president (administration ) and Binder Dehlon gave away prizes to winners and outstanding performers during the concluding session of the tournament.

Shiv Kumar Buta, convener of the event,said at least 40 teams from various parts of the state participated in the tournament. Dango and Pallah clubs bagged trophies and cash prizes amounting to Rs 41,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively, by achieving the first two positions. Karanvir Singh of Dango was felicitated as the best player of the event. The winning teams had reached the finals after defeating Ghungrali and Flaund Khurad teams in the semi-finals.

Former legislator Iqbal Singh Jhoondan, Congress leader Simran Kaur Mann and advocate Arvind Maavi presided over various sessions. —