DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Daresi Fair row orchestrated by Cong, BJP leaders: MLA

Daresi Fair row orchestrated by Cong, BJP leaders: MLA

Says he will soon meet top cop, DC for taking action against fair contractor

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi addresses the media in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

AAP legislator from Ludhiana (Central) Ashok Parashar Pappi has demanded a Vigilance inquiry against alleged illegal encroachments by some entrepreneurs belonging to the Congress and the BJP leading protests in the Daresi Fair row for the past two days.

Advertisement

He said he would also raise the issue in the Punjab Assembly Session as illegal encroachments by the owners of a palace and a dying unit had also affected over 500 families adversely.

While addressing a press conference on Monday evening, the MLA regretted that Congress activists, led by PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and BJP activists, led by Gurdeep Sharma, committed a sacrilege by keeping the sacred Ram Lakshman Dola on the ground with an ulterior motive of harnessing political mileage.

Advertisement

Reiterating his earlier denial to charges levelled by a Daresi Fair contractor regarding demanding of Rs 10 lakh as a bribe against him, Pappi announced that he would quit politics if somebody proves that he had ever demanded or received a single penny from anyone.

On being questioned about organisation of similar events without taking permission from the administration, the MLA argued that all permissions were issued by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on the basis of recommendations of government personnel concerned in various departments and he (Pappi) had objected to one fair as it was causing undue blockade of passage on both sides of the road.

Advertisement

The AAP leader alleged that the alleged attempt by Daresi Fair contractor Ashok Kumar to ‘commit suicide’ was orchestrated by the Congress and the BJP with an intent to malign his image as they were upset that people had started exposing those families, which had been minting money on the pretext of organising Dasehra at Daresi Ground.

He claimed that he had been organising Shobha Yatras for the past 15 years under the banner of the Sanatan Sankat Mochan Committee as its chairman.

The MLA said he would soon meet Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma and DC Himanshu Jain for initiating action against the contractor for his alleged unlawful activity of pretending to die by suicide in public with an ulterior motive to implicate him (Pappi) in a fake abetment of suicide case.

The contractor had allegedly attempted to die by suicide by pouring petrol on himself on Saturday evening, accusing the MLA of demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe.

Politicians, led by Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP leader Gurdeep Sharma, had come to the support of the contractor and launched a protest against the legislator after the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts