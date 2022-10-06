Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

After an AAP MLA raised the matter in the MC House meeting, alleging that a private contractor charged hefty fees from stalls set up illegally on the Daresi road, the Municipal Corporation has issued notices to a contractor and president of the Shree Ram Leela Committee. They have been asked to submit their explanation within a day, otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.

MLA Ashok Parashar (Pappi) had stated that a contractor charged Rs 2.5 lakh from each stall in an unauthorised manner. These stalls have been set up on Daresi Road without any approval from the MC. The MLA had questioned as to how the private contractor could be allowed to charge hefty money from stalls that were set up on the road against the law. Thereafter, MC House members demanded from the Mayor and the Commissioner to take strict action against the contractor.

Notably, heated arguments were exchanged between MLA Ashok Parashar (Pappi) and Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra on the matter during the MC House meeting on Tuesday.

MC Superintendent of Zone A stated that it had been brought to the notice of the MC House that the Shree Ram Leela Committee had allotted the contract of Daresi Ground to a contractor on their own.

He said the contractor had further allowed around 30 stalls/shops on the main Daresi road, which was a government road, and charged Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh per stall as per information provided to the House.

He said it was illegal to set up stalls on the MC road. Moreover, these are creating obstructions in the traffic movement. The committee president has also been asked to get unauthorised stalls removed from the road.

The committee president and private contractor have been asked to submit their explanation to the Zonal Commissioner at Zone A within one day, otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.

