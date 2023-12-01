Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 30

Numerous streetlights are missing from Focal Point areas, leading to night-time darkness in those regions while the MC’s Light Branch is yet to pay attention. Additionally, a considerable number of poles and streetlights are also missing from a stretch from Jeevan Nagar to Focal Point Road near Phase 5. Besides, a number of street lights had earlier gone missing from Southern Bypass Road and Kakka Road too in the jurisdiction of MC, raising many eyebrows.

Sources at the Municipal Corporation (MC) have indicated that there may be hundreds of missing street light points in the Focal Point areas. Rajiv Gupta, from Focal Point’s Phase 4 A area, said a significant absence of street lights in the vicinity, leading to difficulties for people during the night. Gupta has urged the civic body to address the issue of the missing street lights. The situation is similar in different streets of Phase 4 C and Phase 5 areas of Focal Point, where the street light poles are present, but a number of streetlights are missing.

On being asked, a group of persons gathered at an eatery in Focal Point expressed ignorance about the missing street lights. However, a woman claimed that a street light opposite the eatery had fallen due to high-velocity winds but was subsequently taken away by someone. Questions are now being raised regarding the Municipal Corporation’s role and why the issue was ignored, leaving the public to contend with inconveniences due to the absence of functional streetlights.

The main road connecting Jeevan Nagar and Focal Point is in a dilapidated condition, posing a high risk of accidents due to deep potholes. Along a section of the central median, a number of streetlight poles and streetlights are missing. Besides, the existing street lights are also lying defunct, making it challenging to pass through this road at night. Narinder Singh, a truck driver, emphasised the heightened risk of theft and snatching incidents in the darkness.

In an area near the Jamalpur Sewerage Treatment Plant, Kakka Road has witnessed the disappearance of a number of street lights. A source disclosed that 18 streetlights had gone missing from Kakka Road in the past, and a complaint was lodged with the police too. However, new streetlights have not been installed in the area.

Responding to a query related to the missing street lights in Focal Point areas, MC’s Executive Engineer, Manjitinder Singh said that several old poles along the Jeevan Nagar to Focal Point Road have suffered damage and fallen as a result of accidents. Additionally, street lights at Phase 5 of Focal Point had been damaged in the past. A new assessment is currently underway to determine the requirements for installing replacement street lights, according to the official. Furthermore, he said to look into the matter regarding missing lights on Kakka Road and said new street lights would be installed at the missing points on Southern Bypass soon. He, however, said no billing was done for any missing streetlight.