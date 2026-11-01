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Home / Ludhiana / Darshan Academy’s sporting meet ends on high note

Darshan Academy’s sporting meet ends on high note

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Winners of the annual sports meet at Darshan Academy.
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Red House clinched the overall trophy at Darshan Academy’s annual sports meet, Khel Utsav, held on Saturday. Manveer Singh and Rashmeet Kaur were adjudged the best athletes in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively.

The grand finale witnessed enthusiastic participation by students, teachers, parents and alumni, transforming the school campus into a vibrant sporting arena. The event showcased sporting talent, competitive spirit and colourful cultural performances.

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Dimple Madaan, District Education Officer (Secondary), was the chief guest, while Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian attended as the special guest.

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