 Dasehra auction fetches record revenue for GLADA : The Tribune India

Site rentals shoot up whopping 97% higher than previous year

Dasehra Ground at Vardhman Chowk, Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 12

The festival of Dasehra showered riches on the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) as the auction of sites fetched a record revenue, officials have said.

In a record of sorts, rentals of some sites auctioned by the GLADA shot up to a whopping 97 per cent higher than the previous year, it is learnt.

Result of transparency

The record revenue generated from the auction of sites for Dasehra festivities is the result of transparency exercised in the conduct of the auction. Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, Chief Administrator, GLADA

GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the authority auctions several vacant sites and grounds meant for the Dasehra celebrations every year.

Takers were either Dasehra committees or local traders and vendors, who organise mela celebrations or put up temporary shops and stalls during the annual festivities.

She said the site of Dasehra Ground at Vardhman Chowk in Sector 39 here was auctioned for a record revenue of Rs 4.71 lakh, which was precisely 96.79 per cent higher than Rs 15,100 at which the same site was auctioned last year.

This site was rented out for 15 days from September 25 to October 9.

Similarly, another reserve site of Phase I on the right side of 100-ft road at Dugri here fetched Rs 1.72 lakh rental, which was again 91.22 per cent higher than Rs 15,100 earned from the same site in 2021.

The site was given on rent for less than a month from September 15 to October 10.

Divulging the figures, GLADA Estate Officer (EO) Baljinder Singh Dhillon said two new sites were also auctioned for rent at Rs 65,600.

These sites included a commercial parking area near Pavillion Mall on the old court road, which was rented out for Rs 15,100 from September 15 to October 6, and another new site at Sector 39 near Mohini Resort on Chandigarh Road at Rs 50,500 from October 3 to 9.

GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Amrinder Singh Malhi said the wide publicity given to the auction notice and facilitating the maximum participation has helped the GLADA to earn a sum of Rs 7,08,600 as rent for a period ranging between a week and three weeks, from only four sites, which were rented out every year.

“The record revenue generated from the auction of sites for Dasehra festivities is the result of transparency exercised in the conduct of the auction. We are committed

to ensure accountability, responsiveness, and transparency at all levels in the working of GLADA to facilitate the public and increase our revenue as well,” says Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, Chief Administrator, GLADA.

