Dasehra celebrated with fervour

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/Payal, October 5

Dasehra, the festival highlighting the triumph of good over evil, was celebrated with religious fervour in various parts of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

The police remained on toes making security arrangements at and near venues of celebrations as people from all walks of life attended functions. Senior functionaries were seen overseeing arrangements, including proactive measures for crisis management and escape routes, in case of any mishap.

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran were burnt at Dehlon, Malaudh, Sadhar, Jodhan, Barundi, Kup, Amargarh and Raikot.

Various localities were crowded with men, women, children and elderly persons on the occasion.

All roads leading to function venues were lined with vendors selling eatables, fast food items, bows and arrows.

The organisers had hired professional singers and orchestra groups for the entertainment of spectators. Political leaders, including AAP legislators Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Thekedar Hakam Singh and Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai, SAD legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali and former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhoondan, were seen rushing from one venue to the other as their supporters wanted them to attend all functions.

