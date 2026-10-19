Dasehra fairs: Visitors allege illegal parking charges, traffic congestion

Visitors to multiple Dasehra fairs near Jagraon Bridge and along Chandigarh Road are alleging that they are being fleeced in the name of parking, with contractors reportedly charging Rs 50 for two-wheelers and Rs 100 for four-wheelers. The alleged unauthorised collections, coupled with poor traffic management, have added to the woes of commuters, who are facing traffic jams in the area.

The visitors said vehicles were being parked along roads, reducing the space available for traffic movement. They questioned why they were being charged for parking on public roads and whether the contractors had official permission to collect the money.

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“The authorities should clarify who has authorised these parking charges and why public roads are being used for parking,” Jasnoor Singh said, demanding immediate intervention.

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The situation has raised questions over the arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police to manage the rush during the Dasehra celebrations. Commuters alleged that despite the visible chaos, no effective action had been taken to stop the alleged illegal collections or ensure smooth traffic movement.

With large numbers of people visiting the fairs, the lack of proper parking arrangements has become a major concern. The visitors have demanded that the authorities should verify permission given to the contractors, stop any unauthorised collection of fees and ensure that roads remain clear for traffic.

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The commuters also questioned why the authorities were allowing the situation to continue when the public was being made to pay for parking amid poor management.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate has directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in the district to inspect melas, carnivals and amusement rides during the festive season. The order states that some events were being organised without required permissions and adequate safety measures. The SDMs have been asked to verify permissions and safety compliance, with Executive Engineers concerned providing technical assistance. If any lapse posing a risk to the public is found, the operation must be stopped and an FIR registered against the contractor, operator or person responsible under relevant laws. The DC warned that any laxity in implementing the order would be viewed seriously.