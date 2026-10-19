DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Dasehra fairs: Visitors allege illegal parking charges, traffic congestion

Dasehra fairs: Visitors allege illegal parking charges, traffic congestion

Rs 50 charged for two-wheelers, Rs 100 for four-wheelers; people question 'inaction'

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles parked along a road outside a Dasehra mela venue near the Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Visitors to multiple Dasehra fairs near Jagraon Bridge and along Chandigarh Road are alleging that they are being fleeced in the name of parking, with contractors reportedly charging Rs 50 for two-wheelers and Rs 100 for four-wheelers. The alleged unauthorised collections, coupled with poor traffic management, have added to the woes of commuters, who are facing traffic jams in the area.

The visitors said vehicles were being parked along roads, reducing the space available for traffic movement. They questioned why they were being charged for parking on public roads and whether the contractors had official permission to collect the money.

Advertisement

“The authorities should clarify who has authorised these parking charges and why public roads are being used for parking,” Jasnoor Singh said, demanding immediate intervention.

Advertisement

The situation has raised questions over the arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police to manage the rush during the Dasehra celebrations. Commuters alleged that despite the visible chaos, no effective action had been taken to stop the alleged illegal collections or ensure smooth traffic movement.

With large numbers of people visiting the fairs, the lack of proper parking arrangements has become a major concern. The visitors have demanded that the authorities should verify permission given to the contractors, stop any unauthorised collection of fees and ensure that roads remain clear for traffic.

Advertisement

The commuters also questioned why the authorities were allowing the situation to continue when the public was being made to pay for parking amid poor management.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate has directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in the district to inspect melas, carnivals and amusement rides during the festive season. The order states that some events were being organised without required permissions and adequate safety measures. The SDMs have been asked to verify permissions and safety compliance, with Executive Engineers concerned providing technical assistance. If any lapse posing a risk to the public is found, the operation must be stopped and an FIR registered against the contractor, operator or person responsible under relevant laws. The DC warned that any laxity in implementing the order would be viewed seriously.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts