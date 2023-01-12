Datesheet for pre-boards released by Punjab education board

Ludhiana, January 11
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet for all the board classes — class V, VII, X and XII for the pre-board exams — scheduled to begin from January 20.
For students of classes VII, X and XII, the pre-board exams will begin from January 20 those of class V students will commence on January 30. The exams will finish for all these classes by February 4.
“The release of pre-board date sheet means that finals are around the corner and we have to pull our socks up for board examinations as practical exams will also start anywhere between the end of February and the beginning of March. The syllabi are almost covered and now the preparation time has started,” Sukhbir Kaur, a class XII student, said.
Notably, schools were also reopened this Monday for classes VIII to XII after the winter break.
The holiday has been extended for junior classes by the government in view of the continuing cold wave in the region.
