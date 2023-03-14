Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

A man along with his sister-in-law was arrested for allegedly murdering his five-year-old daughter by throwing her in the canal near Samrala. A murder case has been lodged against the accused at the Samrala police station.

Booked for murder According to the police, the accused Gurpreet Singh, a labourer, had allegedly developed illicit relations with his sister-in-law.

Gurpreet allegedly wanted to kill his wife Gurjit Kaur, who suffers from depression.

When he allegedly attempted to push his wife into the canal, his daughter fell into the water body but his wife survived as per the information

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 38, of village Rohle, and his sister-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur (45) of Malerkotla.

According to the police, the accused Gurpreet Singh, a labourer, had allegedly developed illicit relations with his sister-in-law. Gurpreet allegedly wanted to kill his wife Gurjit Kaur, who suffers from depression.

When he allegedly attempted to push his wife into the canal, his daughter fell into the water body but his wife survived as per the information.

Senior Superintendent of police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal said Gurpreet Singh and his sister-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur have been arrested. She said the police are making efforts to recover the girl’s body.

The police said that Gurpreet told the police during the interrogation that he had taken his wife and daughter to Khant village on the pretext of immersing coconuts in the water body as part of some ritual.

The accused attempted to push his wife who was holding the hand of their daughter into the water.

His daughter instead fell into the canal. He later asked his wife to keep mum. After investigations, police found no role of Gurjit Kaur in the crime.