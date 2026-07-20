Daughter’s efforts help nurture retd cop’s fish farming dreams in Jalandhar

The fish farming dreams of a retired Punjab Police officer have come to fruition, thanks to the efforts of his daughter.

When Sukhwinder Singh retired in 2023, he was determined not to sit idle after years of rigorous service. In his mind, he had imagined a post-retirement life during his visits to the Fisheries Department in Kapurthala, which was located near his office.

When he finally hung up his uniform, he shared his dream with his daughter, Ahneer. The father-daughter duo then started a journey in pisciculture.

In 2024, Ahneer enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and began working with her father to bring his vision to life.

They took training and guidance from the Fisheries Department and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, and sourced seeds from the Kapurthala hatchery. Now, they have two freshwater ponds at Jaitowali village in Jalandhar. The ponds teem with various fishes, including catla, rohu, mrigal, grass carp and common carp.

“It wasn’t just about fish farming. It was about giving my father’s years of discipline and dedication a new rhythm. I wanted him to feel the same purpose in retirement that he did in service,” says Ahneer.

The farm also focuses on sustainability. Geese roam freely at the farm and their droppings enrich the ponds as natural feed. Vegetables also grow along the edges.

On marketing, Ahneer says selling to middlemen fetches Rs 120 to 160 per kg and direct sales in the market bring in Rs 209 to 220 per kg. She plans to venture into value added products of fish as well.

The story doesn’t end here. With two ponds nestled in serene surroundings, the duo recently ventured into aqua tourism. Their country home retreat, named Bask, offers gazebos, outdoor seating, fishing activities and farm walks. Overnight stay option with all basic amenities is also available.

“We wanted people to reconnect with the nature and bask in the warmth of the countryside,” Ahneer says, adding: “The name reflects calm, peace and sustainability, everything we stand for.”

From a retired officer’s dream to a daughter’s determination, Bask is more than a farm. “The journey taught me that when you blend tradition with innovation, you don’t just create a livelihood, you create an experience,” says Ahneer, smiling.