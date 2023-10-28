DAV athlete Harshika wins three gold medals

Ludhiana, October 27
Harshika Dhami, a student of DAV Public School of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar branch, proved her mettle by winning three gold medals in the district schools athletics meet. The competition was organised by the Punjab School Education Department at Gobind National College ground, Narangwal, near here from October 23 to 25.
She bagged top honours in the 200m race, 400m race and the 4x100m relay. On the basis of this achievement, Harshika has been selected to represent the district schools athletics team in the Punjab State Athletics Championship scheduled to be held at Sangrur.
The school management appreciated the promising athlete and her mentor Amandeep Singh on this outstanding achievement.
