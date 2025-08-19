DT
PT
DAV girls shine at district kurash tourney; bag 6 medals, state berths

DAV girls shine at district kurash tourney; bag 6 medals, state berths

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:57 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
Students with coach Amandeep Singh.
The girl students of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, proved their mettle by securing six medals in the Ludhiana District Kurash Tournament-cum- Trials, held here at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium.

Six students from the school—Hazel Thukral, Madalasa, Hitti Jain, Hetvi, Krishna Sachdeva and Agamjot Kaur—participated in the tournament and all of them finished among the top three position holders in the 13 years of age category in different weight sections that included two gold medals.

Hazel won a gold medal in the below 40kg weight category and Agamjot Kaur clinched the gold in the plus 52kg weight group. Madalasa (below 32kg), Hitti Jain (below 44kg), Hetvi (below 48kg) and Krishna Sachdeva (below 52kg) bagged silver medals and brought fame to their school.

These athletes have been selected to represent Ludhiana in the forthcoming Punjab State Kurash Championship, according to their coach, Amandeep Singh. The school management appreciated the students on the achievement.

