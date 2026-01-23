DAV girls shine at national tourney

Girl students of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cornered glory by winning positions in under 14 and under 17 judo competitions during the DAV National Judo Championship in Noida.

Madalsa, Haizel Thakur and Krishna Sachdeva clinched two silver medals and a bronze medal in their respective age groups.

Madalsa grabbed silver medal in below 32kg of under 14 games and Haizel got silver in 40kg weight category in same age group.

Krishna bagged a bronze medal in below 48kg weight category of the under 17 games.