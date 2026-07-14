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Home / Ludhiana / DAV, International Public School cagers register convincing victories during tourney in Ludhiana

DAV, International Public School cagers register convincing victories during tourney in Ludhiana

Day 2 of district basketball tourney in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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International Public School (IPS), Government Multipurpose School, DAV Public Schools and Khalsa Club registered convincing wins on Monday, the second day of the District Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls (U-14 and U-17). The tournament is being played at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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In the boys’ under-17 category, IPS defeated Doraha Public School; DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, overcame Guru Nanak Club; and DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, outclassed Green Land School, Civil City.

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Government Multipurpose School recorded a comfortable victory over Velocity Public School and DGSG Public School edged past Government Multipurpose School (B team),

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IPS continued its winning run and defeated DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, and Gymkhana Club routed Ewing Club. Government Multipurpose School outplayed Green Land School, Subhash Nagar.

In the girls’ under-17 category, Khalsa Club registered an easy win over Doraha Academy and Doraha Public School defeated DAV Public School.

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In the boys’ U-14 category, Jesus Sacred Heart School beat Green Land School, Civil City; DGSG Public School outclassed Star Sports Academy; Green Land School, Jalandhar bypass, scraped past Ludhiana Care, Gureh village; Doraha Public School got the better of Ewing Club; Green Land Club beat BCM School, Dugri; and BL Academy recorded a win over Alpine International Public School.

In the girls’ under-14 category, Ludhiana Care, Sahnewal, defeated Nxtzen Sports Academy; BCM School, Dugri, defeated IPS; Green Land School, Subhash Nagar, pipped Darshan Public School; Guru Nanak Club beat Alpine International Public School; DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, defeated Jesus Sacred Heart School; and DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, outclassed Green Land School, Civil City.

Prabhjot Kaur, joint secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, and state selector, was the chief guest.

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