DAV Public School, BRS Nagar

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: In the inter-school zonal-level cricket tournament for boys U-14 held at the Hara School cricket ground, Baddowal, students of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, finished at the victory podium. In the match for the third position, they beat Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar. DAV students also performed well in the ongoing block-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at Duley village. In the Ludhiana-I block, DAV students won four gold and one bronze medals in different age group categories. Anahat Sidhu bagged gold medals in 200m and 600m races, Jennica Batra clinched gold medal in 100m sprint and Mridul Batra won gold in 600m race while Vaidehi Duggal secured bronze medal in the 600m race. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated students on their achievements. OC

Harvest International School

Ludhiana: Students of Harvest International School, Jassowal-Kular, Jagraon tehsil, reigned supreme in the inter-school zonal level basketball tournament (Dakha zone), organised by the Punjab Education Department. School hoopsters bagged gold medal in the boys’ U-17 category and qualified for the district level tournament. In the girls’ U-19 section, students emerged champions and were selected for the district level competition. Besides, in the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, being organised at Khalsa College ground, Gurusar Sudhar, by the Punjab Sports Department, Harvest students secured silver medal in football for boys U-14 group. Gurpeep Singh, school vice-president, along with Jay Sharma and Puja Chandpuri, principal and vice-principal, respectively, congratulated students on their achievement.