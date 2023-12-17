Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised DAV state-level basketball and karate tournament from December 14 to 16. The event was inaugurated by principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar, who welcomed the young sports enthusiasts from 7 clusters (DAV schools from Punjab). The tournament witnessed an intense competition which led to an array of medals won by energetic participants.

Extension lecture organised

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, organised an extension lecture. The theme of the lecture was NEP 2020: A vision for self-reliant India. Deputy Director Directorate of Higher Education Ashwani Bhalla was the resource person. Satwant Kaur, principal, appreciated the organisers for organising extension lecture and stressed that these extension lectures helps to add knowledge of the students.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Nankana Sahib Public School, Ludhiana, hosted two-day training of the Central Board of Secondary Education for Competence Building in English language at secondary level. On the first day, the resource person was Supreet Kaur who spoke at length about objectives of this training in view of the national curriculum framework. On the second day, Gauri Chhabra was the resource person. Talking about polishing story writing skills, Gauri said, “Make it interesting by discussing tips including character, setting, plot and conflict.

Basketball, karate tourney held

The DAV Public School Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana organised DAV State Level Basketball & Karate Tournament from December 14 to 16. The event was inaugurated by Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar, who welcomed the young sports enthusiasts from 7 Clusters (DAV schools from Punjab).

Session on nep-2020

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, organised an extension lecture. The theme of the lecture was ‘NEP-2020: A vision for self-reliant India’. Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, Directorate of Higher Education, was the resource person. Principal Satwant Kaur appreciated the organisers for organising the lecture.

Competence building in English

Nankana Sahib Public School, Ludhiana, hosted two-days training of the Central Board of Secondary Education for competence building in English at the secondary level.