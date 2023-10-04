 DAV Public School, Sarabha Nagar : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

DAV Public School, Sarabha Nagar

DAV Public School, Sarabha Nagar

Students of DAV Public School with coach Amandeep Singh.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Girl students of DAV Public School, Sarabha Nagar branch, won several medals in the district-level judo competition in the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. The judo events were held here at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, on September 30 and October 1. In the U-14 category, Medalsa won the silver medal in the below 28-kg section and Hazel Thukral won the bronze medal in the below 32-kg section. Vidushi secured the silver medal in the below 52-kg category while Dhruvi fetched the bronze medal in the plus 57-kg category. Urvi Sood secured the bronze medal in the U-17 below 48-kg category. The school management committee congratulated the students and their coach Amandeep Singh on the achievement.

GHG Khalsa College of Education

The NSS unit of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a series of activities to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Students cleaned classrooms, staff room, college hall, parking area and various labs of the college during a sanitation drive. Students and faculty members also organised a rally to spread awareness on the ill-effects of indiscriminate use of plastic. Principal Pargat Singh Garcha flagged off the rally.

Arya College

Arya College, Ludhiana, organised a series of fortnight programmes, which concluded on Tuesday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Various activities including, poster-making competition, debate competition, essay writing competition, cleanliness drive and tree plantation were held. Students made beautiful posters on the theme of “Swachhata Hi Sewa” and Gandhian literature was introduced as a subject by the history department. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia motivated the students to keep cleanliness as a tribute to Gandhi.

GHG Academy

Fun Day was organised at GHG Academy, Kothe Baggu, Jagraon. Various activities, including a magic show, camel ride, elephant ride, pool party and different types of swings were arranged for the entrainment of students. A food and drinks party was also organised so that the students can be given information about table manners.

Guru Hargobind Khalsa College

A seminar was organised by the departments of history and political science at Guru Hargobind Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The seminar saw active participation from students and teachers of these departments. Students from the department of history, including Amritraj Kaur, Angrez Singh, Raveena Kumari, Harpuneet Kaur, Jagsir Singh Deol and Prabhjot Singh, engaged in discussions about the life of Gandhi and his significant contributions to the freedom movement. Dr Baljit Singh emphasised that Gandhi wielded the powerful weapon of non-violence. Prof Amritpal Singh, head of the history department, provided a detailed insight into Gandhi’s life and the various movements he spearheaded for India’s freedom struggle. Principal Dr Harpreet Singh offered reflections on the life, ideals, and teachings of Gandhi, encouraging this generation to seek guidance from his legacy. At the end, Prof Vishavpreet Kaur, head of the department of political science, expressed her gratitude to all participants for their active involvement and contribution.

DAV School, BRS Nagar

Advik Ghosh (Class II) of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, made the institution proud by winning three gold medals in the 26th District Roller Skating Championship. The event was conducted by the District Roller Skating Association at Leisure Valley. Principal JK Sidhu heartily congratulated Ghosh, his parents and teachers on the remarkable achievement.

