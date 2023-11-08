Day 2: Blend of art at GADVASU youth fest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

The second day of the 12th youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana today witnessed collage, clay modeling, elocution and poetry competitions.

Dr Nirmal Singh, university librarian was the guest of honour. Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director students’ welfare said the event aims at developing confidence, wisdom and time management amongst the youth.

Dr APS Brar, organising secretary of the festival, detailed that the topic for collage making was ‘war or peace’ in which a total of 12 students participated. The topic for clay modeling was ‘relation between human and animals’, a total of 12 students took part.

Results

Collage making

1. Deepak Kumar Chamm, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

2. Simranjit Kaur, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

3. Bipasha Basil, College of Animal Biotechnology

Clay modeling

1. Harpreet Singh, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

2. Vishav Kumar, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

3. Nakhawa Shlok, College of Fisheries