Day 4: Punjab Agricultural University, Veterinary University teachers intensify protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

Teachers of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, have intensified their protest against the non-implementation of the revised UGC pay scales.

The protest has entered the fourth day today. They gathered in front of MS Randhawa Library and then marched towards the PAU mela ground, where a ‘Sarkar Kisan Milni’ is scheduled to be held on February 12. From this point, the march proceeded from Gate No. 2 to Gate No. 1, amid anti-government slogans. In front of Gate No. 1, Ferozepur Road was blocked for some time and traffic was halted.

Dr Harmeet Singh Kingra , president, PAUTA, said if the government did not accept their rightful demand, a decision could be taken to close both universities completely in the coming days.

Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, general secretary, said scientists are the backbone of Punjab’s agriculture and should be given their due rights.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, president, GADVASUTA, said scientists who serve the animal livestock tirelessly should be encouraged by giving them their due rights.

Dr Apminderpal Singh Brar, general secretary GADVASUTA, said when the rest of the universities of the state had been given the pay scales of the UGC, why was this stepmotherely treatment being meted out to these two universities.

It was unanimously decided that on February 12, the protest will be marked by wearing black badges and giving a memorandum to the Chief Minister during the ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’.

In today’s protest , senior officials of both universities also assured that they would approach the government to get the demand fulfilled.

Preparations on for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’

Preparations are on in full swing at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the maiden Punjab ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ (state government–farmers’ meet) on February 12. The main purpose of the meeting is to promote cultivation of water-saving crops by reducing area under wheat-paddy, and to promote other agricultural allied occupations. It is expected to see a massive participation of farmers ranging from 5,000 to 6,000. The meet aims at making agriculture profitable, thus, leading to explosive growth in agriculture.