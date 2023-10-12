Day 6: Teachers' protest continues at Arya College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

The protest of Arya College Teachers’ Union continued for the sixth consecutive day at Arya College. In today’s protest, professor Parminder Singh Bhogal, president, Arya College Teachers’ Union, said the college administration is in deep slumber. General secretary of the union Raman Nayyar said the main demands of the Arya College Teachers’ Union are to implement the 7th Pay Commission report, releasing pending salary of prof Parminder Singh Bhogal and improving the local administration. He alleged the college administration is unnecessarily delaying their reasonable demands.