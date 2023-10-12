Day 6: Teachers' protest continues at Arya College

Ludhiana, October 11
The protest of Arya College Teachers’ Union continued for the sixth consecutive day at Arya College. In today’s protest, professor Parminder Singh Bhogal, president, Arya College Teachers’ Union, said the college administration is in deep slumber. General secretary of the union Raman Nayyar said the main demands of the Arya College Teachers’ Union are to implement the 7th Pay Commission report, releasing pending salary of prof Parminder Singh Bhogal and improving the local administration. He alleged the college administration is unnecessarily delaying their reasonable demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money