Day after arrest, shooter in gurdwara firing case dies in police custody

A day after a shooter was arrested by the Ludhiana rural police in the recent firing incident at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, the man allegedly died in police custody on Monday night after he complained of chest pain while in police custody.

The deceased was identified as Raj Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Nurpur Machhiwara village in Ferozepur district. He was arrested in connection with the October 28 attack on the gurdwara in Rajoana Kalan village.

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According to the police sources, Raju was being questioned in the firing case when he developed chest pain and his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of death appeared to be a heart attack, though the exact reason would be known only after the post-mortem examination.

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His family members, however, alleged that Raju was hale and hearty when the police took him into custody. His nephew Navdeep Singh, who reached the hospital, claimed that the police had arrested his uncle in a perfectly healthy condition. A detailed investigation needs to be initiated in the case.

Sudhar police station SHO Rajvarinderpal Singh said Raju was arrested on Sunday. After being produced in court on Monday, he was remanded in police custody for interrogation. Late on Monday night, during questioning, he developed anxiety and complained of low blood pressure. He was first taken to the Civil Hospital in Sudhar and later to a private hospital. When his condition worsened, he was referred to Global Heart Hospital in Ludhiana, where he died during treatment.

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Police officials claimed that the suspect was diabetic and had other health issues. The family had also informed the police that he had been unwell for a long time and was on medication.

Autopsy will clear the cause of death and if any negligence by police officials was found, action will be taken.