Day after attack, tailors up in arms

Ludhiana, December 10
A day after five tailors were attacked by unidentified miscreants in Jagraon and looted of cash and mobile phones, they, along with several other persons, held a protest outside the Jagraon police station here today.
The incident, which took place last night, was captured in CCTV cameras.
Khushi, a boutique owner, said some unidentified persons attacked five persons working in boutiques in Jagraon claiming that they had molested a girl. Had they molested the girl, the victim should have lodged a police complaint. No such complaint was filed by anyone, quipped Khushi.
Investigating officer SI Gursant Singh said the statements of the victims were being recorded. CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas were also being scanned to get clue about the suspects.
