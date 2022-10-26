 Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab : The Tribune India

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Indiscriminate use of crackers pollutes air | 10-fold spike in daily farm fires in week

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

City shrouded in a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 25

From only eight incidents of stubble burning recorded on October 18, the daily cases of farm fires in Ludhiana touched 77 on October 24, an all-time high this paddy harvesting season, the official figures have revealed.

Keeping a tab

We are keeping a strict vigil on stubble burning. Though the cases of farm fires this season are under control than the previous years, we are still making all-out efforts to check the air pollution. Surabhi Malik, DC

This almost 10-time spike in the daily cases of crop residue burning has turned the business and industrial hub of the state into the second most polluted city of Punjab on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has confirmed.

The current kharif season’s maximum 77 daily farm fire cases were also three-year high in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population. While no case of stubble burning was reported in Ludhiana on October 24 last year, only 24 crop residue burning incidents were captured here on this day in 2020.

The data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) here, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that the daily farm fires were on a constant rise in Ludhiana for the past one week.

From just 8 on October 18, the stubble burning cases shot up to 11 on October 19, dipped to 13 on October 20, which were, however, second highest in the state on that day after the maximum of 14 reported in Tarn Taran, again went up to 30 on October 21, 31 on October 22, 30 on October 23, 77 on October 24, before once again decreasing to 19 on October 25.

The continuous rise in the daily farm fires has taken the cumulative total of crop residue burning cases this paddy season in Ludhiana from only 57 on October 19 to a whopping 257, which was an almost five-time increase, on October 25.

The massive spike in farm fires coupled with indiscriminate use of firecrackers, even the banned one, without any check on Monday, the Diwali day, led to massive air and noise pollution in the city, making it the second most polluted place in the state on Tuesday.

The air quality index (AQI) data compiled by the CPCB, which is also available with The Tribune, indicated that Ludhiana’s air quality turned ‘red’ with the AQI of 158, which was considered ‘unhealthy’ as per the laid down norms.

Ludhiana’s AQI of 158 on October 25 was a rise of 22 points from AQI 126 recorded here on October 19, when the city was marked the eighth most polluted in Punjab.

Turning the second most polluted city from eighth spot in less than a week has led to poor visibility and an envelope of smog, especially during the morning and evening hours. The residents, mostly the aged, patients, children, and those suffering from respiratory complications, have reported breathing and uneasiness problems.

While Faridkot remained the most polluted city of Punjab on October 25 with highest AQI 166, Mohali ranked third with AQI 147, followed by Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala fourth with AQI 132 each, Amritsar fifth with AQI 125, Jalandhar sixth with AQI 110, Khanna, which also falls in Ludhiana district, seventh with AQI 109, and Bathinda was marked eighth most polluted city of the state on Tuesday with AQI of 84.

On the pollutant fronts, Ludhiana’s air contained a PM2.5 concentration of 84.4 µg/m³, which was currently 16.9-times more than the World Health Organization (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

The PM2.5 concentration in the city’s air has almost doubled from 45.8 µg/m³, which was 9.2 times higher than the WHO annual air quality guideline value, recorded here on October 19.

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning

