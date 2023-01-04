Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

Day after MLA Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise checking at the Automated Driving Test Centre and handed over three private workers to the police over corruption allegations, employees of the centre along with members of the DC Office Employees Association, Ludhiana, went on a pen-down strike on Tuesday to mark their protest against the MLA’s action.

The members of the DC Office Employees Association, Ludhiana, said the allegations levelled by the MLA against the private employees of the Automated Driving Test Centre were false and there was no evidence against them. They also met the Commissioner of Police today, demanding a probe into the matter.

Gogi must tender apology, say DC office employees

Meanwhile, members of the DC Office Employees’ Union, Punjab, have condemned the MLA Gogi’s action. They demanded that Gogi must tender an apology otherwise, they would launch an agitation against him across the state.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi had conducted a surprise check at the Automated Driving Test Centre, near SCD Government College, on Monday. Visitors had complained to the MLA about the harassment they faced as the centre staff concerned were unavailable on their seats. It had come to light that the staff had gone to attend a religious function to mark the first working day of the New Year at that time.

While addressing a press conference here today, Gogi said the visitors had also complained to him against a few private employees who allegedly used to take bribes from the visitors to get their driving tests conducted and passed. Three private employees, including a security guard, who were accused of taking bribes from visitors, were handed over to the police for further action.

Gogi said the private security guard was wearing a uniform which looked like a police uniform and he was also accused of taking bribes. All three persons, including the security guard, which were handed over to the police, were private workers not government employees.

The MLA further said the people used to complain to him about the ongoing corrupt practices at the driving test centre and RTA office. “I have done nothing wrong. I had conducted a surprise checking after the people complained to me about the wrong practices at the centre. Though the staff have gone on strike, guilty would not be spared,” he said.

Raising questions, Gogi said the RTA, Ludhiana, often remains unavailable at his office due to which issues of the people were not addressed on a timely basis. He said the matter would be discussed at the government level.

Meanwhile, the public faced a lot of inconveniences as the work at the driving test Centre, RTA Office, and DC office were affected due to the strike of employees today.