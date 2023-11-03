Day after inspection by MLA, Patwari suspended

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

A day after the surprise inspection led by MLA Gurpreet Gogi from Ludhiana West at the Patwari’s office in the Civil Lines area, where he found unauthorised persons inside the office in the absence of government employees, the District Collector (DC) suspended the Patwari concerned, Gurwinder Singh, on Thursday.

According to reports, the SDM East submitted a report on this incident to the DC today, leading to subsequent actions against the Patwari. The report emphasised that during the MLA’s inspection at the Patwar Khana, three unidentified persons were present inside the office, allegedly with official records in their possession. At that time, no government employee or Patwari was found maintaining these official records.

The DC’s order indicated that the Patwari’s most important duty was to both maintain and secure the revenue records. In view of this Gurwinder Singh has been suspended with immediate effect.