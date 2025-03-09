DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Day after Ludhiana factory collapse, rescue operation continues   

Six workers trapped under the debris were brought out by the NDRF teams on Saturday, of which one was found dead
PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:38 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
The rescue operation continues on Sunday, a day after a factory building collapsed at Focal Point in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
A day after a factory building collapsed in Ludhiana, rescue operation was still under way on Sunday to see if anyone was still trapped under the debris.

A worker was killed after the building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here late Saturday evening, officials said. The six workers trapped under the debris were brought out by the NDRF teams, of which one was found dead and three sustained serious injuries.

An eye witness had earlier said a loud sound was heard when the building caved in. Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

