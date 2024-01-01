Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

A day after the protest held by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and Rahon Road Sangharsh Union at the Ladhowal toll plaza here, the Public Works Department (PWD) today claimed to have started the construction work of the Rahon road.

In a statement issued by the PWD, it stated that the Ludhiana-Rahon road was a major district road, which connects Ludhiana district with Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. The total length of the road is 11.43 km. The state government had issued an administrative sanction of Rs 43.45 crore for the construction of the road.

The road was last repaired in 2011. This work under the Public Works Department has been allocated to JK Infcon Private Limited.

It further stated that the forest clearance for the road had been obtained, for which Rs 225.25 lakh had been released by the Punjab Government and administrative approval of Rs 623.20 lakh had also been received from the government for shifting of electric poles from the road. The project would take nine months for completion.

On Saturday, farmers had held a protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza and they even allowed vehicles to pass without paying toll tax. Now, the protest has been lifted by them.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)