Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 13

A day after the Khanna police, along with health and administration officials, conducted a raid at an illegal drug de-addiction centre in Sultanpur village, near Samrala, the Khanna police registered a case against two persons who were running the centre.

They have been identified as Charandeep Singh of Kamal Colony in Samrala and Rajan of the Chandigarh road area in Samrala.

As per the FIR registered, the tehsildar office at Samrala after getting information about the illegal centre, wrote to the SHO, Samrala, for taking action. The tehsildar, along with health officials, including Manupur SMO Ravi Dutt and the police, raided the centre from where 27 drug addict youths were rescued. These youths were held captive at the centre on the pretext of helping them in shunning drugs. The FIR stated that the centre had also been charging a huge amount from families of the youths. The suspects were not even giving proper diet to the victims and they were also not allowed to meet their family members.

As per the police, both suspects had taken a building on rent from Lakhbir Singh of Jaspalon village and indulged in the illegal practice.

The police registered a case against the duo under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating ) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the DSP, Samrala, Jaspinder Singh, said after registering a case, police parties were conducting raids to nab the suspects.