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Home / Ludhiana / Day after stormy house meet, Ludhiana MC Commissioner, Joint Commissioner transferred

Day after stormy house meet, Ludhiana MC Commissioner, Joint Commissioner transferred

PCS officer Ankur Mahindroo will replace IAS officer Ojasvi Alankar as the MC Commissioner

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:58 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The new Ludhiana MC Commissioner, Ankur Mahindroo.
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A day after a stormy general house meeting of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC), which witnessed heated exchanges between councillors and officials and a walkout by over 300 MC employees, the state government on Tuesday transferred MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar and Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar in a late-evening order.

PCS officer Ankur Mahindroo will replace IAS officer Ojasvi Alankar as the MC Commissioner. Mahindroo is expected to join the post on Thursday.

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Speaking about his priorities, Mahindroo said his focus would be on making Ludhiana cleaner, addressing public health concerns and ensuring that basic civic amenities are provided to residents on priority.

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“My priorities will be to make Ludhiana cleaner, focus on health-related issues and ensure that the basic amenities that MC is responsible for providing are delivered on priority,” he said.

The transfers came a day after the general house meeting witnessed sharp disagreements between councillors and officials over civic issues, including mechanical sweeping and the extension of the contract of 1,208 sanitation workers. The proceedings were marked by heated arguments, including an altercation between AAP councillor Nidhi Gupta and Sanitary Inspector Nishu Ghai. Despite protests by opposition councillors and some members of the ruling party, the MC passed 34 agendas.

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Meanwhile, Mayor Inderjeet Kaur welcomed the government’s decision, expressing hope that the new appointment would help accelerate development works in the city.

“The government has taken this decision in the interest of Ludhiana and its development. We hope the new officer will work with the elected representatives and officials to ensure that development projects move forward smoothly and that the city’s civic issues are addressed on priority,” the Mayor said.

She added that the focus should remain on improving civic services and ensuring the timely completion of development projects for the benefit of city residents.

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