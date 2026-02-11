DT
Home / Ludhiana / Day after youth's death in mishap, gym trainer nabbed

Day after youth's death in mishap, gym trainer nabbed

Victim, friend were hit by rashly driven SUV

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:35 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
After an 18-year-old youth died in a tragic road accident in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday, the Police Division 5 identified the errant driver and registered a case against the suspect under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, he was arrested.

The suspect, who was driving a Wrangler Rubicon vehicle was identified as Shiva Sachdeva, a resident of Gurdev Nagar. He is said to be a gym trainer and fitness coach. Later, he was arrested by the police.

As per the police, the man was driving rashly and rammed the SUV into the victim's bike.

The deceased was identified as Laksh, a city resident. He was pursuing BBA from some educational institution in Chandigarh.

Rohit Kumar, deceased's father, said on February 10, his son Laksh was going to Sarabha Nagar Market here with his friend Saksham on his Yamaha motorcycle. When he was coming from the Kips Market side, the SUV came at a high speed and hit his son. His son and his friend suffered serious injuries and the motorcycle was also damaged. During treatment at Deepak Hospital, Ludhiana, his son Laksh breathed his last.

