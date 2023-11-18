Day of drama at vet varsity youth festival

Ludhiana, November 17
One act plays on different aspects of life were showcased in the ongoing youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The evening session was reserved for theatrical events.
Results
Mimicry
First: Aditya Sharma, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul
Second: Gaurav Dogra, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana
Third: Arpan Singh Brar, College of Dairy Science and Technology
One-Act Play
First: College of Dairy Science and Technology
Second: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana
Third: College of Fisheries
Dr Satyavan Rampal, former director of Students’ Welfare was the guest of honour. Students of different colleges showcased their acts in a beautiful manner. Play ‘Rait Dian Kandhan’ showcased the strength of females in the tough situations of life. Play ‘Ik Si Dariya’ was based on the power and potential of right and hard work acts of life. Play ‘Ghungru’ was based on the story of a transgender child who faced different difficult situations of life.
Play ‘Jiwan Hai Ik Dor’ was based on the story of a surrogate mother who delivered a special child. Play ‘Mukti’ addressed the issue of old age home and insensitive behaviour of children toward their parents. Play ‘Rudalian’ was based on the division of society due to the caste system. Play ‘Parindey Jaan Hun Kithey’ revealed the story of those women who were settled in India and Pakistan after the division of the country but after political intervention they were uprooted from their native lands due to discrimination based on their religion.
Dr Ghuman said that in all the competitions, students from College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science College, Rampura Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani participated along with affiliated college, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar participated.
